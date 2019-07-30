Dubai: Police in the US have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of a UAE student.

Leon Flowers, 23, has been charged with murder and robbery after gas station clerk Neil Kumar, 30, originally from India - but whose family are based in Sharjah - was shot and killed in Alabama, last Wednesday.

Kumar had been in the US for a year studying computer science at Troy University at the time of his murder. He had been working in the gas station on a part time basis.

The victim’s parents – Purush and Seema Kumar - who are long-time residents of Sharjah flew to America on Saturday where they met up with their US-based daughters Neema and Natasha on Sunday ahead of Neil’s funeral in Alabama on Monday.

The family released the following statement: “You are loved and missed by so many because of your kind, witty, charming and selfless nature.