H.E Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Image Credit: Supplied

Earlier this year, we have witnessed the announcement of a new mandate for the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, what is the authority’s strategy and main areas of focus?

The leadership of Abu Dhabi has a clear vision for the Emirate’s digital future and its plans to make the capital city a leading hub for technology and innovation in the Middle East. Accordingly, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) has been mandated to drive the digital transformation of the government across key areas: government services, shared government solutions, data and applied intelligence, cybersecurity, and governance. Under this expanded portfolio, we are able to fully support the Abu Dhabi government’s provisioning of integrated service experiences, create digital solutions to challenges, and foster innovation, to name a few.

Additionally, our strategy includes broadening Abu Dhabi’s knowledge base, implementing global best practices, and executing the government’s strategies seamlessly. We will continue to keep abreast of the global changing trends and adopt new technologies and capabilities that can make a positive impact for Abu Dhabi’s citizens.

In light of ADDA’s strategy, how does digital transformation empower the government sector to ensure governance, transparency and efficiency?

In today’s modern age, digital transformation is at the core of advancing efficiency, performance, and transparency within the Abu Dhabi Government. Adopting safe and reliable digital solutions and building upon a strong digital infrastructure also helps to take our government services to new heights as well as to fast-track the Emirate’s sustainable development goals.

At ADDA, we enable digital transformation in the government by leveraging the power of integrated digital solutions, while ensuring the security of the sector’s digital assets at all times. Doing so not only improves service delivery efficiency, but also enhances the confidence and security of data and ensures that Abu Dhabi's digital assets are being protected.

In bringing the industry’s top minds to Abu Dhabi, what do you see happening at the Digital Next Summit on December 8 and 9?

ADDA’s hosting of the Digital Next Summit creates a unique opportunity to bring together global leaders from both the public and private sectors to explore how we can deliver the government of the future and accelerate the digital transformation in the Emirate. Our officials will also be taking the opportunity to engage and exchange ideas with leading digital experts, decision-makers and high-level guests from the government and private sectors.

The summit will also enable direct collaboration between the academic community, young talents, and international experts. Together, all the participants at Digital Next will have the opportunity to take part in key discussions and exchange experiences and knowledge as part of ADDA’s bid to improve government services for both Abu Dhabi and all governments of the world.

Having delegations from international governments as well as big tech firms, what can the Digital Next Summit add to public-private partnerships to accelerate digital transformation in the government sector?

We are confident that this year’s summit will help propel public-private partnerships, and further cooperation centred on collaboratively building secure digital government ecosystems. The Digital Next summit is a place where C-level executives, digital transformation leaders, data scientists, and experts in digital solutions, customer experience, and digital services, will gather; we expect that key collaborative initiatives will be formed to explore the future of digital age. For ADDA, it will be an opportunity to discuss how we are leading Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation and, in effect, creating numerous opportunities, powered by strategic relationships and partnerships with industry leaders.