Dubai: Bangladeshi expat Muhammad Khan Abu Sufian Mitul, 41, a loyal Gulf News reader for 10 years, became the first weekly winner of the Gulf News subscription promotion and he is planning to use the 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles he won for a family trip.

Themed “Reading just got more rewarding”, Gulf News kicked-off its biggest annual subscription promotion yet in recent years on February 14.

Every Monday for 11 weeks, one winner will receive 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles, aside from the grand prizes that will see one lucky subscriber winning 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles and two others winning 250,000 Guest Miles each.

The guest miles can be used for travel and other benefits, including lounge access, excess baggage allowance and much more.

Mitul said he was happy to get a call from Gulf News on Monday (February 17) confirming he won a prize.

A resident of Ajman who is working as a supervisor at a contracting company in Dubai, Mitul said he first came to the UAE 12 years ago and Gulf News was the first English newspaper he read in the country

He has been a loyal subscriber of Gulf News for 10 years and his wife and their three kids also enjoy reading the newspaper.

“Gulf News is our authentic source of news. If we read something on social media, we can only verify it is true if the story is published in Gulf News,” Mitul said.

“Gulf News reports are laden with facts. Its website is also up-to-date. As for my wife and kids, they enjoy reading the features, lifestyle and entertainment,” he added.