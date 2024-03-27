Abu Dhabi: Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors by in 2023.
As of March 19, 2024, the museum achieved a momentous milestone by surpassing five million visitors since its grand opening, further solidifying its status as a cultural landmark of unparalleled distinction and global significance.
A combination of factors including prominent exhibitions enhancing the museum’s permanent collection, increased visitation to the Children’s Museum, and unprecedented engagement with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s educational programmes, contributed to the huge inflow of guests.
Notably, various outdoor activities and activations held on the museum premises also played a significant role, contributing 10 per cent to the total visitor count.
International visitors represented 72 per cent of footfall, with the majority coming from key growth markets including Russia, India, France, the USA, China, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, and the UK. The remaining 28 per cent of visitors were residents of the UAE. The museum also hosted visits by more than 500 officials and dignitaries, including Heads of State, ministers, ambassadors, internationally recognised artists, and world-renowned celebrities.
Impact
Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi was established as part of our duty to deliver exceptional cultural institutions and experiences for all residents and visitors to the emirate. We are proud to see the impact that this museum has had in its six years of operation, with continually increasing visitor numbers reflecting the strength of its collection, special exhibitions, and community programmes.”
Cultural landscape
Manuel Rabaté, Director, Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “It is inspiring to witness such growth in visitation, a testament to how Louvre Abu Dhabi is showcasing Abu Dhabi’s rich and diverse cultural landscape. Our museum weaves together the power of collaboration and intercultural dialogue, offering our visitors a glimpse into diverse civilisations and artistic traditions. The interest from our visitors, reflected in the numbers achieved, combined with our unique storytelling, showcases our commitment to excellence in the global cultural landscape.”