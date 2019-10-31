Clymb, the latest attraction on Yas Island, is scheduled to open its doors to the public on November 29. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Residents in the UAE will soon have a new adventure destination to head out to, authorities in Abu Dhabi have confirmed.

Clymb, the world’s ultimate adventure hub that will revolutionize indoor skydiving and climbing, is scheduled to open its doors to the public on November 29.

The Dh367 million venue is home to the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber with a record breaking width of 10 metres and a height of 25 metres, in addition to having the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall, measuring a mountainous 43 metres in height.

According to Miral property developer, the venue will appeal to “expert climbers, skydivers and novices alike, the sporting facility will feature four walls of varying difficulty.”

Located on Yas Island, tickets for indoor skydiving starts from Dh215 for a first-time flying experience and from Dh700 for the more experienced skydivers. Tickets for the indoor climbing wall starts from Dh95, according to organisers.

In a statement, Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said “Clymb Abu Dhabi is a thrilling new addition to the existing attractions on Yas Island, and we look forward to welcoming guests to this world-class sporting experience. As one of the most highly-anticipated new attractions in Abu Dhabi, it is set to become the ultimate hub for adventure in the region, offering something completely unique, challenging and unforgettable for all ability levels.”

The architecture behind the indoor adventure venue was inspired by the UAE’s rugged, mountainous landscape, “an environment that enthuses skydivers and rock climbers from around the world”, according to Miral.

“With its geometric exterior resembling a crystal-like structure, the venue has already become a Yas Island landmark, significantly adding to the integrated leisure, lifestyle and entertainment experiences available to visitors.”