Snow Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

The world's largest snow play park will open in Abu Dhabi in 2020.

Blizzard’s Bazaar, Snowflake Garden and Flurries’ Mountain are just some of the unique attractions that will welcome visitors at Snow Abu Dhabi, when the attraction opens on Reem Island in late 2020.

The snow play park - set to become the world’s largest destination of its kind – is part of the leisure and entertainment projects being delivered by Al Farwaniya Property Developers, Majid Al Futtaim Ventures and Thinkwell at the $1.2bn Reem Mall development.

The 125,000 sq ft destination will feature a total of 13 rides and attractions, and will emulate an enchanted world with a wide range of activities spread across several distinct zones. In each zone, visitors will find a unique slate of activities hosted by some of the land’s fantastic characters.

The snowy journey

Before entering the park, guests will be invited to visit the Blizzard’s Bazaar. The assortment of retail offerings at the quirky outlet will include cold weather clothing, hats, postcards, and other souvenirs of the park’s Enchanted Forest.

Upon entering, visitors will find themselves in the stunning Snowflake Garden. The open snow play activity area will give the arriving guests the chance to simply play in the snow. Special activities will also be organized including ice labyrinths, snowman building and other snow-based games.

Just beyond the Snowflake Garden, guests will find the iconic shimmering Crystal Carousel. This wondrous, twinkling creation will feature an ornate customized design to celebrate the animals of this magical winter forest.

The snow park visit will culminate with a climb up the Flurries’ Mountain, which will lead to the spectacular centrepiece of Snow Abu Dhabi – the Enchanted Tree. Soaring up into the sky, it will be a majestic central icon that sprawls over the many snow play activities below.

“With an incredible story and stunning visual attractions, Snow Abu Dhabi will deliver truly enchanting experiences for the whole family,” said Shane Eldstrom, CEO of Al Farwaniya Property Developers. “The activities and environments will work together, allowing guests to make new discoveries and experience shared memories, while creating a destination to which they wish to return again and again. The story behind Snow Park Abu Dhabi is the great differentiator from any other snow park in the world, and we look forward to revealing more details in due course.”

-2 degree Celsius

Once open, the massive snow play park will maintain an inside temperature of -2° C, with a snow depth of 500mm. The construction of the park is progressing in line with the overall development timetable, with the first trusses being installed in June this year.