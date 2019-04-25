Abu Dhabi: Iconic buildings lit up with the colours of the Sri Lankan flag on Wednesday night to show solidarity following the deadly Easter Sunday attacks.
The headquarters of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Marina Mall, the Capital Tower and Shaikh Zayed Bridge bathed in colours of the Lion Flag, or the Sinha Flag as it is also known, to re-affirm the UAE's principled and categorical rejection of all forms of terror and extremism in all their forms and manifestations.
At least 359 people perished in the coordinated series of blasts targeting churches and hotels last Sunday. Church leaders believe the final toll from the attack on St Sebastian's Church in Negombo could be close to 200, almost certainly making Negombo the deadliest of the six near-simultaneous attacks.
Police in Sri Lanka have detained an unspecified number of people were detained in western Sri Lanka, the scene of anti-Muslim riots in 2014, in the wake of the attacks, and raids were carried out in neighbourhoods around St Sebastian's Church.