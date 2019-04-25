The headquarters of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company with the Sri Lankan flag. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Iconic buildings lit up with the colours of the Sri Lankan flag on Wednesday night to show solidarity following the deadly Easter Sunday attacks.

The headquarters of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Marina Mall, the Capital Tower and Shaikh Zayed Bridge bathed in colours of the Lion Flag, or the Sinha Flag as it is also known, to re-affirm the UAE's principled and categorical rejection of all forms of terror and extremism in all their forms and manifestations.

Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

Landmarks in Abu Dhabi lit up with the colours of the Sri Lankan flag on Wednesday night to show solidarity after Easter Sunday's deadly attacks. Image Credit: WAM

At least 359 people perished in the coordinated series of blasts targeting churches and hotels last Sunday. Church leaders believe the final toll from the attack on St Sebastian's Church in Negombo could be close to 200, almost certainly making Negombo the deadliest of the six near-simultaneous attacks.

Shaikh Zayed Bridge illuminated in the colours of the Sinha Flag. Image Credit: WAM

