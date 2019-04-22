Husband, relatives attend funeral in Colombo mosque; children on their way from the US

Dubai expat among victims of Sri Lanka blast Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Dubai resident, who was among those killed in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday, was buried in Colombo this morning, her relatives told Gulf News.

The funeral of P.S. Razeena, who was holidaying in Sri Lanka, was held in a mosque in Dehiwala in Colombo, her cousin Nazir P.S. Mohammad said over phone from the south Indian state of Kerala.

Razeena, a grandmother who would have turned 61 coming Saturday, was killed in a bomb explosion in Hotel Shangri-La soon after her husband Abdul Khader Kukkady returned to Dubai on Sunday morning.

Abul Khader had taken a flight back to Colombo after hearing the shocking news on landing here. On Monday, he was joined by Razeena’s only brother P.S. Basheer, who lives in Sri Lanka, and other relatives at the funeral.

“I am also on the way there with Razeena’s only sister Zilu (Fouzul Hidaya). Our flight is about to take off,” said Nazir who had grown up with Razeena.

Fouzul, whose husband is a neurologist in the UAE, is also a UAE resident and is settled in Kozhikode district in Kerala.

Though Razeena holds a Sri Lankan passport and is settled in Surathkal in Mangalore, in the state of Karnataka, the government of Kerala had offered assistance to bring her mortal remains to her native place Mogral Puthur in Kasaragod district, according to Harikrishnan Namboothiri, the CEO of Norka Roots that is in charge of the welfare of Non Resident Keralites.

Mohammad Rafi, another relative of Razeena, who also lives in Dubai, said Razeena’s children Farah and Khanfar, both engineers who live in the US, along with Farah’s husband were on their way to Dubai to catch another flight to Colombo later tonight.