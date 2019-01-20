Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, posted photos of his winter vacation in Canada, which have gone viral. Image Credit: Instagram/ Courtesy:@faz3

Dubai: Here’s a new photo of Dubai’s Crown Prince that has taken Instagram by storm.

The Dubai Crown Prince was pictured wearing a grey toque and winter jacket, while snowboarding in Canada. Image Credit: Instagram/ Courtesy: @faz3

Wearing a toque, a winter jacket and clutching a snowboard, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was pictured frolicking in the British Columbia winter on a holiday in Canada.

Known for his enthusiasm for high outdoor adventures, from skydiving to mountain climbing, Shaikh Hamdan posted a series of uber-cool Instagram posts during his holiday in the northern American country.

Fondly known as Fazza on social networking sites, the Crown Prince also took a few selfies over a blanket of snow on the Canadian ‘Rockies’, much to the delight of social media users.