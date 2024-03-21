Abu Dhabi: The streets of Abu Dhabi are set to turn into an open-air gallery as murals and creatives are set to adorn the walls in major areas and roadsides throughout Abu Dhabi Island.
This comes as part of “Abu Dhabi Canvas” project, which aims to decorate the cityscape with murals created by Emirati and local artists, spearheaded by the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi (DMT).
The murals will be placed at bus stops in various areas including Al Nahyan, Al Bateen, Al Manhal, Al Mushrif, Al Dana and Al Montazah. Abu Dhabi Canvas also aims to nurture local talent, with artists devoting more than 800 hours to creating the murals.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, said: “Abu Dhabi Canvas is more than just an initiative; it’s a celebration of our city’s identity and a testament to the creativity of our local artists.
Connection, belonging
“By adorning key bus shelter locations with dynamic murals, we’re transforming public spaces into (artistic) showcases that not only enhance the visual appeal to our city but also foster a sense of connection and belonging among residents and visitors alike.
“Abu Dhabi Canvas reflects our commitment to supporting local talent and creating an inclusive urban environment for all to enjoy.”
Abu Dhabi Canvas aims to attract residents and visitors to explore the murals, which aim to create a platform for artistic expressions and reflect the diverse cultural perspectives in Abu Dhabi.