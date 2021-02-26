Abu Dhabi: A vibrant new public space – Al Gurm Corniche - has opened up in the capital.
Often referred to as the Mangrove Waterfront, the area, which lines one side of Sheikh Zayed Street, has been under development for the last two years. Now accessible to all, it features dedicated areas for rest, exercise and leisure, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced.
Edutainment
Among its features is a history-themed zone that tells the story of modern Abu Dhabi. Other edutainment features include a telescope and reading nooks.
Exercise
There are exercise and yoga platforms to cater to visitors, as well as 3.5 kilometres of walking and cycling tracks. Visitors can also enjoy kayaking.
Leisure
For young children, there is a range of play equipment. The area’s famed Dolphin Park has also been refurbished, and now includes barbeque stations and public washrooms.
New public spaces
Al Gurm Corniche joins Abu Dhabi’s offering of new public spaces catering to families and tourists; others include Al Fay Park on Reem Island and Marsa Mina, alongside the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal. Alongside these, the DMT has also refurbished its family parks and destinations over the last few years so that families have a range of options to enjoy the outdoors.