Ajman exporter CD Thomas passed away on Wednesday Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: C.D. Thomas, a long-term Indian businessman based in Ajman, died on Thursday.

Thomas, 75, died of heart attack, his family said.

He was the managing director of Pan East Fisheries Company which is into wholesale, retail, import and export of processed seafood products.

Thomas was a bachelor and his nephew lived with him, his relative Tino Thomas said.

Thomas had been running the company for 27 years, he said, adding that he had received an award from the Ajman government for best exporter in 2013.

Hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala, Thomas also owned a tea estate, a four-star hotel, a coffee factory among other businesses back home.