Abu Dhabi: The courts of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) have made significant progress in litigation time based on a number of indicators, and thanks in part to its digital transformation.
It now takes an average of 41 days to decide cases, based on data during the first half of this year 2023, compared to 56 days as an average in the first instance and appeal courts last year.
ADJD Undersecretary Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri said achieving record rates in judicial indicators according to internationally-approved standards embodies the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to achieve leadership and excellence in all sectors.
Best practices
This also comes in light of the direct follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin ZayedAl Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the Judicial Department, to apply best practises in the judicial system.
Al Abri added that digital transformation, lead by artificial intelligence and machine learning, contributed to achieving high rates in various judicial indicators and processes, in line with the priorities of the Judicial Department’s strategic plan 2021-2023.
The vital operations performance report of the Department in the first half of 2023 showed the completion of more than 409,000 judicial applications remotely, distributed among 374,678 applications before the courts, and 34,325 applications before the prosecution offices, in addition to holding 124,723 hearings via video-conference in criminal and civil cases.
In addition, there were 10,518 cases registered before the Family Court and civil and administrative cases, 9,005 cases before the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, and 3,944 cases in the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, with a completion rate of 98 per cent, while the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi issued, 22,993 penal orders. The number of cases handled by the Public Prosecution Office reached 64,212 cases.
Legal services
With regard to legal services and alternative dispute resolutions, the semi-annual statistical report showed the completion of 41,499 transactions for the notary public, 27,546 attestation transactions.
Moreover, there were 2,990 transactions to complete marriage contracts, 5,086 files in mediation and conciliation, 6,670 files in family guidance, the holding of 7,857 amicable settlement sessions, and the implementation of 7,211 visitation orders for custodial children.