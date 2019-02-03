Dubai: Organisers of the Papal Mass have released a list of items prohibited at the Zayed Sports City Stadium during the Holy High Mass officiated by Pope Francis on Tuesday for everyone’s safety.
Several items such as folding chairs are allowed provided they meet the size limit of 60cm x 40cm.
Other items that could compromise public safety as deemed by event security and local authorities will be confiscated at the security checkpoint.
Prohibited items include:
• lighters, matches or any other smoking and lighting equipment
• weapons, sharp objects or anything that could be used as a weapon to cut, stab, or as a projectile like long umbrellas
• bottles, cups, jugs or cans of any kind as well as other objects made from plastic, glass, or any other fragile, non-shatterproof or especially tough material or Tetra Pak packaging, or hard cooler boxes
• fireworks, flares, smoke powder, smoke canisters, smoke bombs, or other pyrotechnics
• alcoholic beverages of any kind, narcotics or stimulants
• any sort of animals
• any promotional or commercial materials, including but not limited to banners, signs, symbols, and leaflets, or any kind of promotional or commercial objects, material and clothing
• Large objects such as ladders, stools, boxes, paperboard containers, large bags, rucksacks, suitcases, sports bags and chairs, that cannot be stowed under the seat in the stadium.
• Laser pointers
• Cameras (except for private use and then only with one set of replacement or rechargeable batteries, video cameras or other sound or video recording equipment)
• Computers or devices used for the purposes of transmitting or disseminating sound, pictures, descriptions or results of the events
• Food (food will be sold inside the venue until 8am on Tuesday)
• Small flags and banners that exceed 1.5m x 2m. Material of the flag should also be deemed “of low inflammability”; flagpoles
Source: www.uaepapalvisit.org