Dubai: A Dubai-based legal translator, interpreter and arbitrator has put together a unique dictionary with the aim of providing Arabic definitions of English terminologies used in the financial world.
Ezz Al Deen M. Hussain, director-general of ASA SMART Legal Translation, said: “Wrong translation or misinterpretation of even one financial term can hugely impact on an agreement, transaction or even a litigation. Also, our vocabulary is enriched with new words all the time. So I felt the need for a ready reckoner.”
Hussain, who is working on a doctorate on the impact of literature on law, said he is also coming up with a dictionary on happiness and tolerance. “It is important to use the right words in the right context,” he added.