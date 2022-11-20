Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is presenting a social, cultural, and economic event to encourage creativity in the Lebanese population within the UAE.

Creative Nation 961 will run from November 21 to 24, in collaboration with the Lebanese Business Council in Abu Dhabi. It will highlight prominent Lebanese innovators, and provide them with opportunities in the UAE market.

“We are pleased to partner with the Lebanese Business Council on Creative Nation 961, an important initiative highlighting Lebanon’s creativity through its prominent innovators and artistic leaders. It has long been Abu Dhabi Festival’s mission to promote cross-cultural dialogue and support Arab musicians and performers, providing them with an opportunity to present their work to international audiences on the most world-renowned stages. We continue our longstanding commitment with the presentation of the concert by the Lebanese Symphony Orchestra conducted by maestro Harout Fazilian with a special appearance by Lebanese singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, giving audiences insight into the beauty and vitality of Lebanon’s music scene,” said Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, ADMAF founder.

“We are proud to join hands with the ADMAF, which performs an integral and inspiring role to promote culture and arts in the UAE and all over the region and the world. As the first-of-its-kind collaboration between our Council and ADMAF, the event reflects our belief in ADMAF’s capabilities and inspiring success in presenting a unique artistic vision to the community through many initiatives and events,” said Sufyan Saleh, the president of the Lebanese Business Council.

Creative 961 will begin with a concert at the Emirates Palace by the Lebanese Symphony Orchestra on Monday, November 21 conducted by Maestro Harout Fazilian, with the participation of 80 musicians and a special appearance by Lebanese singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa.

The remaining programme of scheduled events will take place at the Bab Al Qasr Hotel, including exhibtions by well-established Lebanese artists and innovators like the ‘Meshwar Exhibition’ by the Fouad and May Tomb Foundation for the Arts, and ‘Pierre Sadek…Picturing History’, an exhibition featuring the works of the pioneering Lebanese caricaturist by the Pierre Sadek Foundation.

There will also be an Arts, Fashion and Design exhibition feauturing 50 artists and designers in the field of fashion, jewellery and home décor, a live show of Lebanese artisans at work, and a display of projects and innovations by various Lebanese companies in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, and smart construction. The panels and discussions held include a talk with Dr Najat Saliba shedding light on Lebanon’s leading environmental and sustainable projects.