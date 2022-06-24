Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, was named as one of Fast Company Middle East’s 35 Most Creative People in Business during a black-tie awards ceremony, in recognition of her role in transforming the creative and cultural sector in Dubai.

Sheikha Latifa said: “It is an honour to be named as one of Fast Company Middle East’s Most Creative People in Business for 2022. I strongly believe that the creative and cultural sector and the diverse organisations and people within it play an important role in building a happy, healthy, and resilient society.

“To achieve our vision for the sector and the people of Dubai, it is imperative that we keep listening and engaging with the community on an ongoing basis. I look forward to continue working to bring various stakeholders in the sector together, and mobilising entities and teams to facilitate what is needed to develop the creative ecosystem and drive forward our creative economy.”

Rapid development

Sheikha Latifa noted that the rapid development of the creative and cultural sector that Dubai is witnessing would not have been possible without the support of the country’s wise leadership and government, her team at Dubai Culture, and the partners they work with across different sectors.

“All of us are working as one team to make Dubai the destination of choice for creative talent from around the world. I look forward to finding new opportunities for collaboration with the other creative leaders to build the future of the cultural and creative sector in Dubai and the region,” she added.

Legacy work

Fast Company Middle East’s Publisher, Ravi Raman said, “We are honoured to bring the Most Creative People in Business list to the Middle East, purely dedicated to recognising an intangible asset — creativity. It is an equal honour to feature visionaries such Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed and her legacy work at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority that has inspired millions by bolstering creativity as a tool to connect, engage and educate audiences across the globe.”