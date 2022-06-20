Abu Dhabi: The largest-ever yoga event to be held in Abu Dhabi tomorrow is all set to welcome over 5,000 people as part of the 8th International Day of Yoga celebrations, oraganisers said.

The two-and-a-half hour event at the Zayed Cricket Stadium is being organised by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Indian People’s Forum (IPF), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Attendance is free, subject to registration.

Two segments

Jitendra Vaidya, president of the UAE-wide IPF which operates across 14 verticals, told Gulf News: “The event will kick off at 6pm, and will be divided into two segments. The first segment will see yogis demonstrating a variety of postures to attendees. At 7.30pm, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, will join the event, and the Common Yoga Protocol will be followed, focussing on pranayama or breath control exercises, coupled with gentle postures and stretches."

Jitendra Vaidya He said, "Breathing exercises are important in calming the mind and ensuring optimum oxygenation to every pore of the body. Calm follows once the mind focuses on the breath, and this type of meditation is what we wish to teach in a bid to help all participants combat the stress of modern lifestyles.”

Vaidya said, “Yoga is a complete package for good health and wellbeing, and although people mistakenly think of yoga as asanas and complicated postures, it has many components that help tackle the biggest problems of today’s lifestyles, including stress, anxiety and restlessness. Yoga helps maintain not only your metabolism with postures that regulate hormone secretions and control weight, it also decreases stress and encourages peace of mind breath control. Because the pressures of modern lifestyles are taking a huge toll on health, we aim to spread awareness about yoga and introduce its immense benefits amongst UAE residents.”

As with all events in Abu Dhabi, attendees must present an Alhosn Green Pass to gain entry.

Certificates of participation

“Attendees will be able to access certificates of participation by scanning a QR code at the gate. We aim to provide this session to everyone who is interested to learn and practise yoga. We warmly welcome children above 10 years old to accompany their guardians and participate in the session,” Vaidya said, adding that free yoga mats and T-shirts will also be distributed to them.

Varied experience levels

A group of qualified yoga instructors from the Heartfulness Institute will guide attendees, and offer three different levels for each posture or asana. This will allow people with varied levels of experience with yoga to participate.

“Attending the event is a great opportunity for people to understand the health benefits of practising yoga on a regular basis. It is indeed a complete package for the health of the mind and the body,” Vaidya said.

8th International Day of Yoga in Abu Dhabi at a Glance

When: June 21. Doors open at 5pm; event begins at 6pm.

Where: Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Why: To celebrate yoga, and make the practice a way of life for all

How to attend: Attendance is free, but participants must register on the Indian Embassy website or social media platforms, or through the website of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Certification: All attendees can procure a certification of participation buy scanning a QR code at the event