In other series as part of the event, ZRT Motorsport’s Jonathan Mullan raced to his first NGK UAE Touring Car victory in his Honda Integra, while Costas Papantonis of Gulf Petrochem/Mouhritsa Racing placed second in a TCR Cupra. Among the other notable achievers, Saska Totaro grabbed a couple of wins in the Bahrain Superbike Championship and Mahmoud Tannir notched up similar honours in the Al Masaood National Motorcycle Championship. The current edition of the F4 UAE Championship witnessed four separate winners in four races, with Shihab Al Habsi, Joshua Dürksen, Matteo Nannini and Tijmen van der Helm all crowding the top tier of the podium.