The workers were also given gifts including food and personal hygeine items, along with free medicines for those who had been perscribed by doctors post examination. In addition to this the charity also distributed gifts and food to 2,000 workers across various construction sites and accommodations. Dr. Hisham Al Zahrani, Deputy Director, of the Social Services Sector of Dar Al Ber Society, said, “We feel privileged, as it is our duty, to help our brothers in whatever way possible. We, at Dar Al Ber Society, feel strongly for the welfare of workers as they are away from their families. These workers are a very important part of our society, that is why we have so many initiatives to help them.” Those who wish to contribute can email zakat@dalaber.ae