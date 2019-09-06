Dubai: Dar Al Ber Society organised a medical camp for workers at their accommodation in Al Quoz on Thursday to mark the occasion of ‘International Day of Charity’. The society took a medical bus fully laden with equipment from Aster Medical Centre. Blood pressure and sugar levels were checked by nurses, followed by one-to-one consultations with doctors.
The workers were also given gifts including food and personal hygeine items, along with free medicines for those who had been perscribed by doctors post examination. In addition to this the charity also distributed gifts and food to 2,000 workers across various construction sites and accommodations. Dr. Hisham Al Zahrani, Deputy Director, of the Social Services Sector of Dar Al Ber Society, said, “We feel privileged, as it is our duty, to help our brothers in whatever way possible. We, at Dar Al Ber Society, feel strongly for the welfare of workers as they are away from their families. These workers are a very important part of our society, that is why we have so many initiatives to help them.” Those who wish to contribute can email zakat@dalaber.ae