1. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days

Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons

2. Avoid getting visa, Emirates ID fines by enabling notifications on your phone

Free alert service for Apple and Android users sends reminders for renewal

3. Explainer: How to extend UAE visit visa for 90 days

The sponsor must apply for the extension. Find out the cost, documents and process.

4. WWDC 2023: Apple prices 'Vision Pro' AR headset at 3 times Meta's priciest device

Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset to cost $3,499

5. Young UAE all-rounder Ali Nasser relives his stunning ODI debut against West Indies

I was a bit nervous and quite excited as well, teenager says after maiden half-century

