Dubai: Dubai schools will remain closed for Eid Al Fitr from tomorrow, Thursday, April 20.
Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced holidays for the Dubai schools taking to Twitter. In the tweet, the authority wishing students and school staff Eid Mubarak.
KHDA said schools will remain closed from the 29th of Ramadan until the third of Shawwal. Official working hours of schools will resume on the fourth of the Shawwal month.
“We wish you a happy holiday and Happy New Year,” read the KHDA tweet.