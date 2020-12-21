Sharjah: Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), has been named ‘The Giving Person of the Year (2018—19)’ by Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah (Sajaya), a subsidiary of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.
Al Midfa was honoured for “his contributions to several activities organised by Sajaya” during an online ceremony that also recognised more than 50 government and private entities for their support to Sajaya programmes.
Al Midfa said Sajaya’s proactive approach in initiating development projects serve the best interests of Emiratis. He commented: “We share a common vision and goal of serving the community of the UAE as well as the broader international community. In line with the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to empower the UAE’s young girls and nurture their aspirations to become leaders in diverse fields, we will continue to collaborate on vital projects and initiatives that help expand the role of youth in society.”
Nurturing talents
Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, added: “The act of giving is an approach that fosters corporate solidarity and strengthens social responsibility. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, has always emphasised the importance of corporate solidarity as a key driver for promoting a culture of ‘giving’ and as a service to the nation to nurture the talents of our young generation of girls.”
Sajaya was established under the umbrella of Children’s Centres in 2004 and became an independent entity in 2012.