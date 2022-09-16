Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Deputy National Security Adviser, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Friday today offered his condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Khaled expressed his deep sympathies and praised the significant role the late British monarch had played in building strong and mutually beneficial ties between the UAE and the UK.
He stated that Queen Elizabeth had provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people during a lifetime of dedicated service and commitment, and noted the great affection in which she was held around the world as a symbol of wisdom and humanity.
Sheikh Khaled also wished the British people continued success and prosperity, and sent a message of support to King Charles III on his accession to the throne, adding that he looked forward to further strengthening the esteemed and long-running friendship between the two nations.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council