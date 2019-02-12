Sharjah: The second edition of Come On Kerala Mega Fest will be held at Sharjah Expo Centre from February 14-16.
Organised by Gulf Madhyamam and held under the patronage of Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the event looks to strengthen ties between India and Gulf countries.
The first edition of the event saw 160,000 attend, making it the biggest Indian festival in the Middle East.
A career fest has also been organised for job seekers, with a CV clinic to help people design CVs effectively. There will also be music and food sampling as well as an Indo-Arab women excellence award.