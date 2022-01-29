Dubai: The Chief Minister of the south Indian state of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, arrived in the UAE on Saturday, ahead of the Kerala Week at India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Vijayan stopped over in Dubai on his way from the US, where he underwent medical treatment.

He was received by the Consul General of India in Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, at Dubai International Airport.

Accompanied by his wife Kamala and a top bureaucrat, Vijayan is expected to rest for a couple of days.

According to the Indian Consulate in Dubai, the chief minister’s official engagements will begin from Monday in Abu Dhabi.

He is expected to meet top officials in different emirates during the visit. However, final details are yet to be announced.

Expo event

Vijayan will inaugurate Kerala Week at Expo at India Pavilion on February 4.

Following the inaugural session at the conference hall in the evening, there will be a cultural event showcasing performances from Kerala at the India Pavilion amphitheatre from 6pm to 9pm.

On February 5, Vijayan will address an investors’ meeting being organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), India’s industry partner at Expo, and the Kerala government.

According to FICCI, this will be followed by a session for NORKA (Department of Non Resident Keralite's Affairs) with a diaspora meeting at Al Nasr Leisure land in Dubai from 6pm. The entry will be restricted to 1000 people.

The Kerala Week, which runs till February 10, will showcase various aspects of the state including its tourism and business opportunities.

The UAE is home to an estimated 1 million Indian expats from Kerala. The state shares warm ties with the UAE and there have been several high profile visits of the UAE leaders to Kerala and vice versa.