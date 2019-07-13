DUBAI: As part of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Miriam Wanjiru from Kenya was announced as the first “Shop and Win” promotion winner of a luxurious car at the weekly raffle draw held at Dubai Outlet Mall. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), shoppers can get a chance to win and drive home an INFINITI Q30 every week during this festive period.
Wanjiru said: “Thank you so much DSS for being incredibly generous. The fact that I even had a chance to participate in this raffle draw is incredible! What I love most about shopping in a mall is that I can enjoy all the summer offers on different products in-store, and that I can get everything I ever need from the mall. It’s my hope that all shoppers this summer will experience the chance to win just like I did. Thank you so much DSS for making my dream come true, thank you for changing my life.”
Those looking to win one of the remaining car prizes simply need to spend a minimum of Dh200 at any of the participating DSMG malls (see box) to enter the weekly draw.
Participating malls: Al Barsha Mall, Al Bustan Centre, Al Manal Centre, Al Mulla Plaza, Arabian Centre, Bin Sougat Centre, Burjuman, Century Mall, City Centre Me’aisem, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Westzone Mall Al Khail, New Westzone Mall Mizhar and New Westzone Mall Mizhar 2. For more information on the promotion, visit www.dubaimallsgroup.com.