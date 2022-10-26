Dubai: A Kazakhstan expat in the UAE was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion at the draw held on Wednesday in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.
Bulat Aknazarov, became a winner in Series 404 with ticket number 2483. Aknazarov, who is the fifth Kazakhstan national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently unreachable.
Other winners
Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.
Mohammed Qassim, a 48-year-old Emirati in Dubai, won a Porsche Panamera GTS car, with ticket number 0571 in Finest Surprise Series 1819. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 14 years, Qassim is a father of two and works as head of strategy for Emirates NBD.
“Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I appreciate the win after participating for a very long time. I hope this won’t be the last,” he said.
Nolito Castillo, a Filipino national based in Sharjah won a BMW R 1250 R motorbike, with ticket number 0244 in Finest Surprise Series 517, which he purchased online on October 5 on his way to Manila in the Philippines for a vacation.