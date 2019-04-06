The books belong to a mix of genres

Bologna: Sharjah-based of Kalimat Foundation for Children’s Empowerment (KF) has distributed 2,000 books to 11 libraries across Italy.

The books belong to a mix of genres including literature, culture, and sciences.

They are targeted mainly at Arab immigrant and Arab refugee children and young adults seeking asylum in Italy.

Shaikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, vice-president of the International Publishers Association (IPA), and founder and chairperson of KF, visited the Kahoula Library in Bologna.

She met representatives from different entities, including the Ministry of Education, Italian Board on Books for Young People, Bologna Municipality, and Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

KF’s first book distribution initiative of 1,100 books was held in cooperation with the Italian Board on Books for Young People, comprising 90 Arabic and 10 Italian — Arabic titles.