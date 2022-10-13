Abu Dhabi: Jordanian national Tariq Azar, whose winning raffle ticket number was called on October 10, was the first lucky individual to take home the gold prize during the first weekly e-draw of the month.
A resident of Dubai, Azar has been living in the UAE for the past 20 years and has been purchasing raffle tickets on his own for several years. When Big Ticket’s representatives called him, he was overjoyed that, after years of trying, he finally received the winning phone call. He explained that he will be looking to keep his winnings as savings for the time-being and plans to continue purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets.
Throughout the month of September, four lucky weekly e-draw winners each took home a cash prize of Dh300,000 with Big Ticket.
They included Rakesh Sasidaran from Doha, Muhammad Shahbaz from Al Ain, Abdul Aziz Sultan Ahmed from Abu Dhabi and Ramachandran Gangadharan from Qatar.