Under the aegis of its Chairman, Naresh Bhawnani, WestZone Group is all set and raring to ramp up sourcing of a vast number of agricultural products from the Indian State of Jammu & Kashmir.
WestZone Group intends to tie up directly with agri-product manufacturers from the region and are already in advanced discussions with several manufacturers based there to explore opportunities to develop a vibrant high-quality range of products for their private label in a vast number of categories, taking the imports from the region beyond apples and saffron.
WestZone Group is welcoming small-scale industries to communicate directly with them to bring the rich heritage of the region into the UAE, thereby eliminating the indirect channels to provide maximum benefits to the small-scale industrialists from the region and taking the synergy of cooperation between the UAE and India to the next level.
Post the initiatives and decisions taken during the UAE- India Food Security Summit 2020, the delegation, led by Shri Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary (Agriculture & Allied Sectors) Government of Jammu and Kashmir, WestZone Group foresees playing a major role in the multiplied increase in import of food as well as certain non-food products from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India to the UAE.