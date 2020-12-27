In conversation with Sudhakar Tomar, President - India Middle East Agro Trade , Industry & Investment Forum
What is the current state of Global Food Security and is UAE food secure?
Globally we are far away from being food or nutritionally secure. The UAE considers food security a critical part of homeland security and despite the natural challenges the UAE features very high in the Global Food Security Index and recently climbed to 21st position among 113 countries .
What are the food security synergies between the UAE and India?
The relationship between the UAE and India is one of the success stories of undeniable geopolitical importance. India is the UAE’s second largest trade partner with annual trade between India and the UAE crossing $59 billion with Indian exports worth $33.3 billion to the UAE and $26 billion worth of UAE’s exports to India. India exports nearly $2.5 billion worth of food to the UAE. The joint food corridor intends to quadruple the value to nearly $7-10 billion worth of exports over the next three years. Value added and premium products are the key. India can benefit collaborating cutting edge AgTech R&D initiatives taking place in the UAE such as saline water farming and indoor farming technology; Precision agriculture and AG robotics and algae-based biofuels.
What is the role of India Middle East Agro Trade, Industry & Investment Forum in the UAE and India’s food security strategy?
Following the historic visit of Prime Minister of India to the UAE and under the directive of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India through the Consulate General of India in Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, the India Middle East Agro Trade Industry & Investment Forum (IMEA-TIIF) was established. The mandate of this entity is to promote bilateral trade and investments in the agriculture and food sectors between the UAE and India.