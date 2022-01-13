In all cases, the court shall order the confiscation of collected donations

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, at the media briefing Image Credit: Angel Teseroro/Gulf News

Dubai: Those who engage in illegal fundraising and donations in the UAE will face imprisonment and fine of up to Dh500,000, the Ministry of Community Development announced on Thursday.

During a media briefing at Expo 2020 Dubai, Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, discussed Federal Law No. 3 of 2021 Concerning the Regulations of Fundraising and Donations. She highlighted the most important provisions of the law and the practices and procedures for authorised entities to collect donations as wells as violations and fines.

Buhumaid underlined: “The Donations Federal Regulatory Law No. (3) of 2021 to regulate donations and fundraising basically protects fundraisers' money in compliance with the UAE provisions and regulations that apply on any entity wishing to collect funds in the UAE including free zones.”

She added, “The law ensures that fundraising and donations reach eligible beneficiaries and achieves the principle of unifying federal and local efforts through coordination between the ministry and competent local authorities known by law as the “competent authority”.

“The Donations Regulatory Law is fully supported by the UAE government and all competent authorities and entities; and at the same time, a safe and stimulating framework for humanitarian and social giving, stemming from the UAE traditions and culture,” Buhumaid noted.

Penalties and fines

The law states the penalty of imprisonment and a fine of a minimum of Dh200,000 and maximum of Dh500,000; or one of these penalties for whoever commits any act while collecting, accepting or making donations that may harm public order, national security, public morals and any act that may encourage any ethnic, racial, religious, cultural disputes, or any illegal purpose, according to the enforced legal legislations in the UAE. The penalty or fine is doubled in the case of recurrence.