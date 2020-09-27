Dubai: Residents can apply for visas to Italy at a new Visa Application Centre in Dubai without having to visit the Consulate General of Italy.
The new centre, located in DIFC, was officially inaugurated on Sunday by Valentina Setta, Consul General of Italy in Dubai, and Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global, in the presence of dignitaries from the Italian Consulate and VFS Global staff members.
The centre was jointly launched by the Italian consulate and VFS Global, a large outsourcing specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The centre will initially accept applications for limited visa categories. It is located in Dubai International Financial Centre, The Gate Avenue, Zone C.
Growing demand
Commenting at the inauguration ceremony, Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group Chief Operating Officer — South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Americas, VFS Global said: “With the launch of the new centre in Dubai, and our new relationship with the Consulate General of Italy in the UAE, VFS Global reinforces its partnership with the Italian Ministry. VFS Global has a long association with Italy, providing visa services on behalf of the country since 2004. With the growing demand for Italy as a destination, we look forward to welcoming customers to our new centre and offering them our best-in-class services.”