Educational and awareness sessions on various topics available in serveral languages

Picture for illustrative purposes: Jumeirah Mosque Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Remote educational and awareness sessions and courses about various Islamic topics are now available for all members of the community through Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai.

They are offered through a schedule by the Student Affairs section at Mohammad Bin Rashid Center for Islamic Culture at IACAD.

The schedule includes courses in various languages, such as Arabic, English, Russian, Urdu, French and Turkish, among others.

The courses include topics such as Quran studies, calligraphy, Islamic culture, biographies and others.

The virtual courses are in line with precautionary measures against COVID-19 and come as a continuation of the regular programmes.

Registration and more information is available through the toll-free number 600800 and by emailing customer.service@iacad.gov.ae.

Mariam Bin Touq Al Marri, a teacher at the center, offers courses in Arabic and English for women only. Meanwhile, Dhilal Mowaffaq Al Sibai, a collaborator with the center, will introduce Arabic calligraphy courses in English and Arabic for men and women.

Josel Gamyrova, another teacher at the center, gives an Arabic language course for the first, second and advanced levels; a course on Islamic principles; and Islamic culture for new Muslims, in Arabic, English and Russian, for men and women.