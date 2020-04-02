The new Actros 5 comes to the UAE with market benchmark reliability and fuel efficiency Image Credit: Supplied

As an industry leader in the commercial, heavy vehicle sector, the Mercedes-Benz brand, name, and logo, has inspired trust and confi dence for decades. It has earned a well-deserved reputation for combining ingenuity with innovation, adding value to operators. Sticking to this ethos, the fi ft h generation of the Mercedes-Benz Ac-

tros, debuting at the 5th International Conference on Future Mobility in Dubai, continues to pave the way in heavy vehicle transportation in MENA. In recognition of the contribution towards road transport innovations, specialist commercial vehicle journalists from 24 European countries voted for the Mercedes-Benz Actros 5 to be crowned Truck of the Year 2020.

Building on four successive generations of Actros, the latest version confi dently delivers even more in terms of safety, effi ciency and reliability, while staying true to the inner values of the brand. With the automotive industry embracing innovative technology in even greater numbers, the Actros 5 has also been revamped, with heightened senses and even more self-awareness to serve as an industry leading, semi-autonomous heavy vehicle.

MIRRORCAM

The Actros 5 debuts in the UAE with its most signifi cant upgrade on previous models by replacing the conventional rear-view mirrors with digital cameras on the outside and two 15-inch displays inside the vehicle; the MirrorCam provides improved all-round views. Th e system delivers a signifi cantly improved driving experience, while increasing road safety, as well as providing considerable aerodynamic advantages on the road. In addition, the MirrorCam improves the vision by automatically panning the camera image when manoeuvring, turning corners or changing lanes. Th e MirrorCam systems also provide additional information to the driver, where the two screens feature special distance lines to help in handling the truck securely and safely.

ACTIVE DRIVE ASSIST

Featuring a new, semi-autonomous driving technology, the Active Drive Assist improves driving safety and reduces the risk of rear-end collisions, as well as relieves the driver by improving the drive comfort. It does so by innovatively combining the functions of separate systems, which allows independent steering, acceleration and braking. The Actros 5 combines longitudinal and lateral control through a fusion of different systems and also incorporating radar and camera information.

Active Drive Assist advances the tried-and-tested proximity control assist with stop-and-go function, by adding autonomous braking and acceleration, allowing it to maintain the set distance to the vehicle ahead. The Lane Keeping Assist and the electrically assisted Servotwin steering handle active lateral guidance of the truck. The system enables partially autonomous driving across the entire speed range. This means that the driver is obliged to stay in control of the vehicle and to keep his/her hands on the steering wheel at all times.

By intelligently linking various driving, safety and assistance systems, the new Active Drive Assist provides especially high driving comfort and relaxed driving, considerably greater safety and, at the same time, economic, fuel-efficient driving.

ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST 5

The fifth generation of the system assists the driver in that, under ideal conditions and within the limits of the system’s capabilities, it performs automated full braking when approaching stationary and moving objects and moving pedestrians, and may thus mitigate or, under ideal conditions, even prevent accidents entirely.

The fusion of radar and camera sensors on the fifth generation has dramatically improved response to moving pedestrians at speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour. Active Brake Assist 5 is now capable of applying automated full braking within the limits of the system’s capabilities in reaction to pedestrians crossing its path, approaching from the front or walking ahead.

The Active Brake Assist 5 supports the driver in critical driving situations and are able to mitigate or avoid accidents within the limits of the systems’ capabilities.

MULTIMEDIA COCKPIT

The Actros 5 upgrades on previous models with more digital integration to deliver increased connectivity between the different functions on the truck. A high-resolution 26-cm (10.25-inch) colour display replaces the conventional instrument cluster and provides a clear display of all driving and vehicle information. It is supplemented by the Multi-Touch display in the same size on the dashboard. The driver can access the functions of the vehicle as well as climate control, radio, connectivity, interior and exterior lighting and more through the multi-touch display.

These functions can also be accessed via the quick access buttons underneath the display or via the touch buttons on the steering wheel. A further upgrade is available through a larger 12-inch screen, which permits a choice between three screen designs for even more detailed digital information.

FUEL EFFICIENCY

The new Actros 5 comes to the UAE with market benchmark reliability and fuel efficiency ensuring lower costs and higher profitability for fleet owners. With its finely tuned, reliable drivetrain configurations, further optimised and sophisticated aerodynamics and fuel saving drive programs, the new Actros 5 brings greater sustainability and efficiency to the transportation segment.

Having successfully completed its Abu Dhabi- Dubai test run, the new Mercedes-Benz Actros 5 is slated to change heavy goods commercial transportation in the the region.