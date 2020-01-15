Four Indian curriculum schools improve their ratings to 'Very Good'

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the educational quality assurance and regulatory authority of the Government of Dubai, has announced the inspection results for Indian and Pakistani curriculum schools.

Four schools improved their rating from "Good" to "Very Good" this year.

See which schools improved their ratings. (More details to follow).

GEMS New Millenium School bumped up its rating to 'Very Good', as did Ambassador School, JSS Private School and JSS International School as well received a rating of 'Very Good' from KHDA.