The water container for birds. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Dibba Al Hisn Municipality has launched the initiative Souqea Al Tayer, which is being implemented in partnership with the Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department (SDVA) for the fourth year in a row, which aims to provide more than 400 containers dedicated to provide water to birds throughout the city.

This year’s initiative, which begins on Sunday, is part of the activities of the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality during the “Year of Tolerance” and the celebration of Sharjah as the World Book Capital of 2019.

As part of its community initiatives, the municipality will distribute plastic containers that are easy to install, light weight and convenient for birds to drink water from. They will encourage residents to provide water to birds throughout summer, while preserving biodiversity.