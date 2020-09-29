Mahatma Gandhi's image is projected on the Burj Khalifa on October 2 last year. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Images of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the leader of India’s freedom movement and global icon of peace, will be displayed on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Friday to mark the culmination of his 150th birth anniversary programmes, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Tuesday.

Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence on account of the non-violent strategy adopted by Gandhi, a lawyer turned-freedom fighter, to help India secure independence from the British colonial rule in 1947.

On the 149th birthday of Gandhi in 2018, a special LED show on Burj Khalifa marked the commencement of the two-year line up of programmes of 150 years of Gandhian ideologies in the UAE. The special LED show was jointly organised by the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, Indian Consulate in Dubai and Emaar Properties. Images of Gandhi and the Indian flag were beamed on the world’s largest LED-illuminated façade once again on the same day in 2019.

This Friday will see the Burj Khalifa lighting up with images and teachings of Gandhi one more time. “The special Gandhi show on Burj Khalifa on this Friday will be held at 8pm. The show will be live-streamed on social media pages of the consulate. We are thankful to Emaar for their support,” the mission told Gulf News.

Events to mark the occasion

The consulate officials will hold a cleanliness drive in the premises of the mission on Friday morning. With the support from the Indian community, 151 trees will be planted on different sites to mark the occasion. The annual debate for students, held under the patronage of the mission at GEMS Our Own Indian School, will be organised online due to COVID-19. Essay writing and drawing competitions are also being organised for students.

On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy organised an online Gandhi Katha, a narrative on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi by Dr. Shobhana Radhakrishna, a speaker of international repute on Gandhi. Addressing the online event, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said various events were organised by the Indian missions and community organisations and schools.

The UAE had also officially joined the programmes to honour Gandhi. Commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of UAE’s Founding Father Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a Zayed-Gandhi Digital Museum was launched in Abu Dhabi. The initiative allows people to gain insight into the lives and legacies of the exceptional leaders. “This museum is an amazing concept which is greatly appreciated by everyone who saw it and efforts are on to see how we can take this to India at some point,” said Kapoor.

The envoy also recollected the UAE releasing commemorative postage stamps in honour of Gandhi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, released the postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi during Modi’s visit in August 2019.