Ajman: An upskilling session for Indian blue-collar workers in Ajman was organised by the Consulate General of India in Dubai, in collaboration with Indian Association Ajman and Cromwell UK International Education in Ajman on Friday.
Since the launch of the consulate’s upskilling initiative in January, more than 300 Indian workers have been benefited from these upskilling programmes in various locations in the UAE. In the latest session in Ajman, around 50 Indian blue-collar workers took part.
Need to stay updated
Consul-General Dr Aman Puri in his address said that having the largest working diaspora in the UAE, the Indian consulate is always interested in enhancing the employability and productivity of Indian workforce in the UAE. He added that with the rapidly evolving global technological landscape and COVID-19 pandemic, “it is critical for us to keep updated with the requisite future skill sets”.
Abdul Salah, president of Indian Association Ajman and Mohammad Shafiq, Director Operations, Cromwell UK International Education, also participated in the event.
Salah said similar sessions would be held in the near future. Shafiq spoke about the importance of upskilling in every sector in today’s world.