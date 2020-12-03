George Jacobs, right, with his family. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian expat living in Dubai has won the mega Dh12 million Big Ticket draw on Thursday, December 3.

George Jacobs, 51 who works as a sales manager for a medical equipment company is the latest winner of the mega draw. Jacobs, who lives in Dubai with his wife, daughter and son, bought his winning ticket from the series 222 on November 30. “I am still in shock. I have been buying the Big Ticket almost every month for the past two years. I cannot believe that I actually won the mega draw. It feels surreal. The news is yet to sink in.”

“When Richard called me to say I had won, I was driving. I had to stop by the side of the road to listen to the news carefully. It is the best piece of news I have received in a long time.”

Jacobs recently started a business in Dubai selling medical equipment. “It is a small shop. So yes this mega win is a happy welcome for me. Times are tough at the moment so the money means a lot to me.”

Jacobs’ daughter is 24 years old and while his son is studying in Grade 12 at Indian High School Dubai. “I will save money for my children’s future from this win.”

Other winners

Indian expats Avinash Kumar KA won Dh500,000, Siddique Abdul Kader won Dh100,000, Sunil Kumar Sasidharan won Dh80,000, Shoaib Akhter won Dh60,000, Sageeshraj Nadayilekkandy won Dh40,000. Bangladeshi expat Mohammed Wasim won a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

More wins to come