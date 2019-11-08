New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected president of the UAE for a fourth five-year term.

“Our congratulations to President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as President of UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to further grow and deepen,” said Narendra Modi in a message of congratulations on his Twitter account.