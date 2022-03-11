The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is coming up soon and Gulf News, along with Mr Cricket UAE, Anis Sajan, are giving readers a chance to be a part of all the excitement.

Ahead of the auction for the IPL, which was held recently, Gulf News readers were asked through our official social media accounts to guess the players who would receive the highest bid.

While many shared their guesses, two readers who got it right were selected in a random draw.

One of the readers, Shrikant Gopal Shettigar, UAE resident, got a three nights' staycation for two people, at a five-star hotel. Meanwhile, an international reader, Vinay Pal, got flight tickets with visa and a two-night stay for two people, to the UAE.

Nasser Akram taking the gifts on Vinay Pal's behalf Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Additionally, the UAE resident received a one year digital-print subscription to Gulf News and a copy of 'Building a Future' – a 400-page pictorial compilation that tells the story of the UAE's rich history. The international fan also received a one year digital subscription to Gulfnews.com and the exclusive book by Gulf News.

Gulf News CEO and Editor-in-Chief Abdul Hamid Ahmad and Anis Sajan congratulated the readers and presented the gifts to them at the Gulf News headquarters.

“This year instead of eight teams, 10 teams are competing against each other in the IPL so the excitement and fun are even more. Don’t forget to catch us every day on Straight Bat with Gulf News and Mr. Cricket UAE Anis Sajan,” said Gulf News CEO and Editor-in-Chief Abdul Hamid Ahmad.

Speaking about looking forward to the upcoming IPL series, Sajan said: “The IPL is going to begin on March 26. I am looking forward to seeing the two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants play and how they compete in their first season. I will also be going to Mumbai to see the first game live from the Wankhede Stadium and watch my favourite team Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game.”