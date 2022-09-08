Dubai: Shareef Abdulla from India, Murtaza Khan from Pakistan, and Yugal Dahal from Nepal are among the latest batch of winners who took home Dh77,777 each from the latest Emirates Draw.
Khan, a doctor by profession, matched five out of seven numbers from the right in the main draw. He said: “When I received the email, I was expecting it to be just a small win of Dh7, but to my surprise, it was a lot more than that. Although matching five out of seven numbers was great, if I had not switched the only two remaining numbers at the last minute, I would have become the MENA region’s first and historic Dh100 million grand prize winner.”
Murtaza intends to use a portion of his winning to assist the communities affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.
Second win
Dahal, 25, a Nepalese sales associate working in Al Ain, said about his win: “This is a huge leap for me; it is my second win from Emirates Draw. I feel so blessed to have won after just six months.”
Another winner, Abdulla from India, said: “This was my third win in just 16 tries. Although the first two were small prize amounts, they kept me motivated, and this win was a pleasant surprise.” He plans to set up a small business with his winnings towards a goal of financial independence.
How to play?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
