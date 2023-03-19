Dubai: In its 120th weekly draw, Mahzooz, a weekly draw in the UAE, crowned its second winner of Dh1 million, identified as Pradeep from India, as part of its newly launched prizes, which saw 1,420 participants take home a total of Dh1,548,000.
While the new top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 27 participants matched four out of the following five numbers (4, 15, 26, 27, 38) and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh7,407 each. As many as 1,392 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.