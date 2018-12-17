Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi-based Indian man has gone missing since December 8, according to his family members.
Haris Poomadath, 28, a native of the South Indian State of Kerala, was working as a driver with a hotel in the capital.
“After searching all possible places and checking with relatives and friends, we filed a police complaint. We would like to seek the help from the public to trace him,” said Rashid Poomadath, his cousin on Monday.
He said the man had visited his brother at his workplace at Al Shamkha, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city before he went missing.
The cousin said Haris was upset, as he had to cancel his planned vacation during the first week of this month due to certain official reasons at his workplace.
His employer was not immediately available for comments.
Poomadath said they approached the Indian Embassy on Sunday, seeking assistance. An embassy official said they have received the request and would extend all possible support.