Dubai: Indian girl Harini Karani, who went missing in Dubai on Thursday morning, was found safe around 11.30pm, the family told Gulf News.
“She has been found. She is safe,” said Harini Karani’s father Bharat.
Her aunt Prerena said Dubai Police helped find her. “She was in the neighbouring area only. She is fine,” she added.
Further details are yet to be known.
Family and friends of the 15-year-old had sought help to find her after she went missing following a morning walk in Dubai.
Harini's aunt Prerena earlier said the family sought help from the public to find her niece.
Harini is a student of a British curriculum school in Al Barsha, the aunt said.
Harini went for her early morning walk in Umm Suqeim area as usual between 6.30am and 7am, a social media post by a family friend said.
“Her family has appealed to anyone in the area between Al Manara Street and Al Thanya Street, between Al Wasl Road and Beach Road who was up and about this morning.”