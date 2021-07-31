Sharjah: An Indian expat in the UAE died while celebrating his daughter’s CBSE board exam result on Friday. Sharjah resident Jose Varghese, 55, collapsed within hours after hearing the news of good marks scored by his daughter studying in his hometown in the South Indian state of Kerala, according to his church members here.
The father- of-two was a chartered accountant. He had been a UAE resident for around 20 years and ran a company with a partnership.
His family
“His wife is a teacher in Kerala. She and his two children live over there,” Fr. Abin Baby Oomelil, vicar of St. Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Soonoro Patriarchal Cathedral in Sharjah, told Gulf News on Saturday.
Jose and family were elated to know that his daughter Donnah Elizabeth Jose had secured 96 per cent marks in CBSE grade 12 exams, the results of which were announced on Friday afternoon.
He also shared the joy by distributing sweets to his friends in his buildings. He had also reportedly planned bigger celebrations later in the evening.
Chest pain
Apparently, Jose suffered chest pain later, following which he was rushed to the hospital. “His friends and other members from the church were there. He passed away at 7.40pm,” Fr Abin said, offering heartfelt condolences to the family.
Jose had a history of hypertension and diabetes. His COVID-19 test report came out negative, he said.
Fr Abin said a death certificate was awaited to know the exact cause of death and arrangements would be made to fly the mortal remains to the family in Kerala.