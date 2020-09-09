Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire Draw - Series 338 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Another Indian expatriate has joined the lucky list Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw winners.

Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, 34, a Dubai resident, won $ 1 million (Dh3.67 million) after his ticket number 4829 (Series 338), which he purchased online on August 29, was drawn on Wednesday.

Grandhi is relatively new in Dubai. A resident for over a year now and a regular buyer of the lottery, Grandhi said he was ecstatic after hearing his name announced during the live draw on DDF’s official Facebook page.

“I’m really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This will definitely secure a better future for my family in India,” said Grandhi, who works as software engineer for a tech company based in Dubai.

Grandhi, who hails from Hyderabad, is the 168th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

He told Gulf News: “Actually, I was not able to watch the live draw. I was working from home when a friend called and broke the news that I won the jackpot. So, I immediately checked the DDF social media page and I heard my name. I can’t say any words – for some time – I was very happy.”

I’m really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This will definitely secure a better future for my family in India - Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, DDF winner

“First, I thanked God then I called my wife who is in Hyderabad to share the good news,” he added.

“I’m really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This will definitely secure a better future for my family in India,” continued Grandhi, who works as a software engineer for a tech company based in Dubai.

168th Indian winner

Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers. Grandhi, who hails from Hyderabad, is the 168th Indian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Grandhi told Gulf News there was nothing special about the ticket number (4829) he purchased at the last minute online. “I just picked whatever was left but I stayed positive that it was the winning ticket,” said Grandhi, who is the solo winner of the US$1 million jackpot.

Wife coming to Dubai

When asked what he will do with the prize money, Grandhi said a large portion will be set aside for the future of his one-year old son. “I will also bring my wife and kid here in Dubai and probably I can convince my wife to consider living in Dubai. I will still continue to work and my next wish and prayer is to have an addition to our family – a baby girl,” added Grandhi with positive glee.

Other winners

Meanwhile, Rusian national Alexey Kolomeytsev won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White) while Shyju George, Indian expat based in Sharjah, won a BMW RnineT motorbike (Black Silver Aluminum Tank)

George, a long-time Sharjah resident who works in Jebel Ali, said: “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this luxurious motorbike. I can’t believe to finally won something after participating in your promotion for more than three years now.”