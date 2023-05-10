Dubai: An Indian mechanical engineer working in Qatar was today revealed as the winner of the Dh1 million prize in the latest Mahzooz draw held in the UAE on May 6.
Shahabaz, who has participated in Mahzooz for two years, said: “I watched the live draw online along with my friends and was blown away when I saw my name on the screen.”
His wife, who is studying for her master’s degree in India, was the first one back home to hear about his win. She immediately called him, and they celebrated over the phone.
“Everyone has a chance to make it big with Mahzooz since the participation costs Dh35 only. Thank you, Mahzooz, for this great moment and for helping me secure my family’s future,” said Shahabaz.